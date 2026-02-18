Watch Live
POLICE UPDATE Six Hurt but No Life-Threatening Injuries

Chaos erupted on Newington Causeway this morning as a 35 bus smashed into the window...

Published: 2:04 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 3:06 pm February 18, 2026

Chaos erupted on Newington Causeway this morning as a 35 bus smashed into the window of Southwark Playhouse Borough just after 8am. The collision involved the 35 bus crashing into a stationary 333 bus, causing major damage and shutting the road for hours.

Six Injured But No Serious Harm

Six people were rushed to the hospital after the smash. A Met Police spokesperson confirmed the injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing. Thankfully, no arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

Emergency Services Flood the Scene

James Johnson, Strategic Commander for London Ambulance Service, revealed: “We were called at 8.06am to reports of a road traffic collision in Newington Causeway, SE1. Ambulances, paramedics in fast response cars, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team were all sent. A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched.”

He added: “We treated several patients at the scene and took six of them to the hospital.”

Shocking Damage Captured at Scene

Photos from the crash reveal a bus front utterly smashed and another bus damaged at the rear. The impact also shattered the Southwark Playhouse window, adding to the morning’s chaos on Newington Causeway.

