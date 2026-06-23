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GUILTY PLEA Port Talbot Man Jailed for Supplying Cocaine and Class A Drugs

Port Talbot Man Jailed for Supplying Cocaine and Class A Drugs

A 38-year-old man from Port Talbot, Leighton Burgess, has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to supplying Class A drugs including cocaine. South Wales Police arrested him in April, linking his mobile phone to incriminating messages uncovered during investigations into other suspects earlier this year.

Guilty Plea Secured

In May, Burgess admitted supplying cocaine, diazepam, and pregabalin following a police crackdown targeting drug trafficking in Neath Port Talbot.

Digital Evidence Crucial

Police identified Burgess’s involvement through phone data extracted from previously arrested individuals, providing irrefutable digital proof that led to his charge.

Community Harm Highlighted

Detective Inspector Richard George said: “Leighton Burgess may have enjoyed a brief financial success when he chose to involve himself in Class A drugs, but this was always going to end in him being sent to prison. You can only begin to imagine the negative impact that the drugs which Leighton Burgess has sold have had on those who have consumed them, not to mention their friends, family and wider communities. With another good drugs sentence, a message has been sent that the drug trade does not pay in the end – our officers will find you and you will go to prison.”

Clear Sentence Message

This case underscores South Wales Police’s ongoing efforts to dismantle drug supply networks and deliver strong sentences to offenders, reinforcing the serious consequences of illegal drug dealing.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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