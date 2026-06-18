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RAM RAID Ram-Raid Gang Steal ATM From Nationwide Branch in Ramsey Heist

Ram-Raid Gang Steal ATM From Nationwide Branch in Ramsey Heist

Dramatic footage has captured a ram-raid gang smashing their way into a Nationwide Building Society in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire, early Tuesday morning. Using a stolen telehandler, the thieves tore an ATM from the branch before escaping with tens of thousands of pounds. Cambridgeshire Police were called at 3.17am following reports of the violent smash-and-grab on High Street.

Heavy Machinery Attack

CCTV shows men dressed in black exiting a vehicle before the stolen telehandler crashes into the Nationwide branch. The machine was reversed to rip the cash machine clean out of the wall, which was then loaded into a waiting truck. Two other vehicles reportedly assisted in the raid.

Police Hunt Underway

Officers confirmed the telehandler was stolen and are appealing for witnesses. They ask anyone with dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage from the area to come forward, quoting reference 35/44789/26. A bakery van seen nearby was confirmed to have no involvement.

Nationwide Responds

A spokesperson for Nationwide Building Society said the branch will reopen in the coming days and the ATM will be replaced promptly. In the meantime, customers are advised to visit nearby branches like Whittlesey and to check opening times via Nationwide’s website.

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