Teacher Jamie Varley jailed whole life order for murder of adopted baby Preston

Jamie Varley, 37, a Blackpool textiles teacher and school safeguarding lead, has been sentenced to a whole life order for the brutal murder of his 13-month-old adopted son, Preston Davey. The grim ruling was delivered by Mr Justice Turner at Preston Crown Court in July 2024, confirming Varley will never be released from prison. This case highlights severe child abuse and raises urgent child protection concerns in the UK.

Harsh Sentencing Delivered

Varley was convicted of murder after claiming Preston drowned in the bath. However, post-mortem results revealed over 40 injuries, including 30 visible bruises and serious internal damage, exposing his story as a lie. The jury also found Varley guilty of 24 other charges, including sexual assault, grievous bodily harm, and cruelty, alongside 13 counts related to taking and distributing indecent images of Preston.

Partner Convicted Separately

Varley’s partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, who was at work the day Preston died, was separately convicted of sexual assault, two counts of cruelty, and allowing the child’s death. His sentencing will proceed independently.

Tragic Adoption Background

Preston had been removed at five days old from his birth mother, a convicted murderer, and placed with Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley. He only spent four months at their Blackpool home before his death on 27 July 2023, with his adoption yet to be finalised.

Child Protection Questions Raised

The case is raising urgent questions about safeguarding in adoption placements and school background checks, spotlighting failures that allowed such horrific abuse to go undiscovered until it was tragically too late.