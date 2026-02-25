Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

RED AND BLUE ‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Crackdown Across London

‘Bexley Wars’ Drama Hits Social Media London’s latest viral craze, the “Red vs Blue” school...

Published: 4:35 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 4:35 pm February 25, 2026

‘Bexley Wars’ Drama Hits Social Media

London’s latest viral craze, the “Red vs Blue” school gatherings, has sparked alarm among police and communities. Bexley Police have dubbed the unrest the “Bexley Wars” and confirmed they are fully aware of the posts stirring the tension.

Police Strike Back with Visible Force

Officers are teaming up with schools across multiple boroughs to calm nerves and keep a close eye on the unfolding situation. A strong, visible police presence will be maintained around schools, with a zero-tolerance stance on violence or disorder.

“We’re monitoring social media around the clock,” said Bexley Police. “We’ve worked with platforms to shut down around a dozen accounts linked to threats or calls for violence.”

Warnings and Consequences for Troublemakers

Police have issued a stark warning to youngsters caught up in the frenzy. “An arrest, charge, and conviction for violence or weapon possession could land you in prison and wreck your future prospects,” the statement read.

Residents with any information are urged to contact police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously. In emergencies, always dial 999.

Keeping Communities Safe

Bexley Police are working hand-in-hand with partners across the South East Basic Command Unit to tackle the issue head-on.

“We are aware of social media posts encouraging pupils to carry weapons and target other schools. We continue to monitor and act swiftly to protect our communities.”

More news from Bexley

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

RACE AGAINST TIME Teenager Seriously Hurt in Wolverhampton Crash

UK News

RACE HATE ATTACK Police Hunt Man Over Hate Crime at Bristol Mosque During Ramadan

UK News

Man Dies in Horror Smash on B4040

UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Teen Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack on Adoptive Parents

UK News

FATAL HOUSE BLAZE Man Guilty of Attempted Murder After Horrific Stoke-on-Trent House Fire

UK News

EXPECT DELAYS Swale Way in Sittingbourne shut after lorry and car smash-up

UK News

SERIAL LIFTER Serial Shoplifter Jailed After Ignoring Suspended Sentence

UK News

SWIFT JUSTICE Registered Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Web Activity with Private Browsing

UK News

DONE A RUNNER Bonnie Blue Says Baby’s Father Has Left the Country as Event Attendee Admits: ‘Waiting to Find Out If I’m the Dad’

UK News

LEFT FOR DEAD Brutal Birmingham Brawl Ends in Murder: Two Jailed for Life

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A daring early morning car chase through Calne ended with a man in custody, Wiltshire Police reveal.

UK News

A daring early morning car chase through Calne ended with a man in custody, Wiltshire Police reveal.

UK News
More than 970 Migrants Cross Channel – Highest Daily Number This Year

MIGRANT CRISIS Channel Chaos: 450 Small Boat Migrants Swamp UK Waters

UK News
More than 970 Migrants Cross Channel – Highest Daily Number This Year

Channel Chaos: 450 Small Boat Migrants Swamp UK Waters

UK News

FIGHT TURNS UGLY Drunk Thug Smashes Man Unconscious in Newark

UK News

Drunk Thug Smashes Man Unconscious in Newark

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

POLICE MANHUNT Teen Girl Targeted in Crawley Alleyway – Police Hunt Suspect

National News

Teen Girl Targeted in Crawley Alleyway – Police Hunt Suspect

National News

MACHETE ATTACK Manchester Man Jailed for Brutal Machete Attack in Bolton

UK News

Manchester Man Jailed for Brutal Machete Attack in Bolton

UK News

RANDON ATTACK Horrific Random Stabbing: 9-Year-Old Lilia Dies Playing Outside Mum’s Shop

UK News

Horrific Random Stabbing: 9-Year-Old Lilia Dies Playing Outside Mum’s Shop

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

VILE RAPIST Ashford Date Rapist Locked Up for Seven Years

UK News

Ashford Date Rapist Locked Up for Seven Years

UK News

CHILLING ATTACK Man Jailed for Life After Murdering 5-Month-Old Stepson in ‘Extremely Violent’ Attack Man Jailed for Life After Murdering 5-Month-Old Stepson in ‘Extremely Violent’ Attack

UK News

Man Jailed for Life After Murdering 5-Month-Old Stepson in ‘Extremely Violent’ Attack Man Jailed for Life After Murdering 5-Month-Old Stepson in ‘Extremely Violent’ Attack

UK News

GENDER ROW Icelandic Dad Loses Custody Over Gender Transition Dispute

UK News

Icelandic Dad Loses Custody Over Gender Transition Dispute

UK News
Watch Live