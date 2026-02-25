‘Bexley Wars’ Drama Hits Social Media

London’s latest viral craze, the “Red vs Blue” school gatherings, has sparked alarm among police and communities. Bexley Police have dubbed the unrest the “Bexley Wars” and confirmed they are fully aware of the posts stirring the tension.

Police Strike Back with Visible Force

Officers are teaming up with schools across multiple boroughs to calm nerves and keep a close eye on the unfolding situation. A strong, visible police presence will be maintained around schools, with a zero-tolerance stance on violence or disorder.

“We’re monitoring social media around the clock,” said Bexley Police. “We’ve worked with platforms to shut down around a dozen accounts linked to threats or calls for violence.”

Warnings and Consequences for Troublemakers

Police have issued a stark warning to youngsters caught up in the frenzy. “An arrest, charge, and conviction for violence or weapon possession could land you in prison and wreck your future prospects,” the statement read.

Residents with any information are urged to contact police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously. In emergencies, always dial 999.

Keeping Communities Safe

Bexley Police are working hand-in-hand with partners across the South East Basic Command Unit to tackle the issue head-on.

“We are aware of social media posts encouraging pupils to carry weapons and target other schools. We continue to monitor and act swiftly to protect our communities.”

