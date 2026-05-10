Reform Candidate With Racist Past Wins Bolton Council Seat

Derek Bullock, a Reform UK candidate with a history of inflammatory racist remarks, has won a seat on Bolton Council representing Hulton. Bullock, expelled twice from the Conservative Party for racism, triggered outrage over a 2017 Facebook comment targeting Muslims. Despite this, he was elected during a significant Reform UK surge that increased their Bolton representation from one to ten seats.

Shock Racist Comments

During the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing coverage, Bullock posted on Facebook: “Shoot the P-kis on the spot”, a comment widely condemned for its racist nature and inaccuracy, given the bomber was of Libyan descent. He also shared content highlighting the growth of Muslim children in the UK, with comments suggesting alarm.

Surprising Local Support

Bolton has recently had two consecutive Muslim mayors, making Bullock’s success notably controversial given his history of anti-Muslim rhetoric. The Reform Party’s rapid gains in the council came amid a broader political shift in the area.

Denied Allegations

Bullock maintains that screenshots circulating of his comments are fabricated. He points to his role as a trustee of the Asian Elders’ Resource Centre in Bolton as evidence against claims of racism.

Wider Reform UK Gains

Alongside Bullock’s win, another Reform candidate known for offensive remarks about Nigerians was also elected, highlighting the party’s controversial tone but growing local electoral success.