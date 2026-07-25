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POLICE CONFIRM DEATH Six arrested after 22-year-old man fatally stabbed in Clapham

Six arrested after 22-year-old man fatally stabbed in Clapham

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Clapham during the early hours of Saturday morning. Police were called at 4.37am on Saturday 25 July after reports that a man had attended a south London hospital suffering from a stab wound. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the 22-year-old victim died in hospital. His family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Four more men taken to hospital with stab wounds

Shortly after the victim arrived at hospital, four other men also attended with stab injuries. The men – three aged 22 and one aged 24 – suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. They remain in hospital receiving treatment and have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. As detectives launched urgent enquiries, two further men, aged 27 and 23, were arrested at the hospital on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Detectives investigate Clapham High Street stabbing

Officers believe the stabbing happened at around 4.20am close to Tremadoc Road and Clapham High Street. Crime scenes remain in place as specialist detectives carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our enquiries are progressing quickly, and we understand that the victim was stabbed at around 04:20hrs close to Tremadoc Road in Clapham. “Those in the area will continue to notice an increased police presence throughout the day as these enquiries continue. “Officers have arrested six men on suspicion of murder and we are working quickly to establish what has happened.”

Police appeal for witnesses

Superintendent Mark Gallacher said: “This is a tragic incident and our officers continue to support the family of the young man who has sadly died. “We understand that this will cause concern among the local community and specialist detectives are doing everything possible to determine what has happened. “We are asking anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed anything in the early hours to contact us and support with the ongoing investigation.” Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1474/25July. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Enquiries remain ongoing.

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