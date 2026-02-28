Look up, UK! This weekend, a spectacular “planetary parade” will light up the western skies after sunset. Six planets will line up for a dazzling display — if the weather holds, that is.

What to Expect: Your Guide to the Planetary Parade

Visible to the naked eye: Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter

Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter Need a telescope or binoculars: Uranus, Neptune

Uranus, Neptune Best viewing: Sunday evening from a spot with a clear view of the western horizon

Dr Becky Smethurst from the Royal Astronomical Society and Oxford University explained why the planets align in a neat row. “They orbit in the same flat plane, like spinning pizza dough flattening out,” she said.

When and Where to Spot the Planets

Just after sunset, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Neptune will cluster low in the western sky. Uranus appears higher and stays visible until around midnight. Meanwhile, bright Jupiter will shine in Gemini for most of the night.

Weather Warning: Clear Skies Not Guaranteed

Clouds could spoil the show in parts of the country. Saturday night should offer clear spells across England and Wales early on, but cloud will roll in later from the west. On Sunday, the best chances of clearer skies are in eastern and southern England.

So grab your binoculars, find a dark spot looking west, and don’t miss this cosmic lineup!

