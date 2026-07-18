Southsea pervert jailed after sharing fake intimate images of women on depraved website

A Southsea man has been jailed after sharing hundreds of doctored intimate images of women he knew on a notorious website, leaving one victim traumatised after her wedding photographs were manipulated and posted online. Ethan Orchard, 30, of Highland Road, Southsea, was brought to justice following a joint investigation by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and law enforcement agencies in the United States. The investigation centred on a website where explicit, AI-generated and digitally altered images of women were uploaded and shared without their knowledge or consent. The wider international investigation also uncovered a global paedophile network involved in the distribution and sale of child sexual abuse material.

Wedding memories destroyed

Police first became aware of the website in January 2024 after a woman reported that photographs taken on her wedding day had been digitally altered to make it appear she was naked or wearing lingerie. More than 100 manipulated images of the victim were uploaded to the site. The images were accompanied by graphic comments containing disturbing sexual fantasies about abusing the woman. Investigators later established Orchard had shared the material online without the victim’s knowledge, causing significant emotional harm.

Global investigation

The investigation expanded beyond Hampshire after links were identified with a wider international criminal network. Authorities in the United States have since made numerous arrests and seized more than one million indecent images of children as part of their ongoing investigation into the website and associated offenders. Detectives said the case highlighted the growing misuse of image manipulation technology to target and exploit victims online.

Victims subjected to horrific abuse

Police said Orchard targeted women he personally knew, using their photographs to create fake sexually explicit images before sharing them with strangers on the internet. The victims were completely unaware their images had been altered and distributed. One woman’s memories of what should have been one of the happiest days of her life were permanently tainted after discovering her wedding photographs had been turned into explicit fake images.

Police warning

Officers said the case demonstrates the devastating impact of image-based abuse and urged anyone who believes intimate or manipulated images of them have been shared online without consent to report it to police. They added that advances in artificial intelligence and image-editing software are increasingly being exploited by offenders, but stressed that specialist investigators continue to develop techniques to identify and prosecute those responsible. Orchard has now been sentenced for his offences following the investigation by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and international law enforcement partners.