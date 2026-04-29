Stalker Terri Walters Jailed for Harassing Ex in Sutton-in-Ashfield

Police have jailed Terri Walters from Ashfield Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, after she repeatedly stalked and harassed her ex-partner between June and August 2025. Walters used threats, unwanted contact, and intimidation that left the victim in serious distress and fearing for his safety.

Relentless Harassment Revealed

The victim faced constant calls, messages, emails, and unexpected visits from Walters, who threatened to kill him and set fire to his home.

Criminal Damage And Intimidation

On one occasion, a gas pipe at the victim’s house was damaged, and another time, internet cables were deliberately cut, escalating the threat.

Financial And Physical Threats

Walters forced the victim to provide money and lifts under threat. She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Hucknall and stealing haircare products from Boots.

Justice Served At Nottingham Crown

Walters admitted stalking, causing serious alarm, attempting to pervert justice by urging the victim to drop charges, assaulting an emergency worker, and theft. On Monday, 27 April 2026, Nottingham Crown Court sentenced her to three years in prison.