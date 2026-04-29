Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

STALKER JAILED Stalker Terri Walters Jailed for Harassing Ex in Sutton-in-Ashfield

Stalker Terri Walters Jailed for Harassing Ex in Sutton-in-Ashfield

Police have jailed Terri Walters from Ashfield Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, after she repeatedly stalked and harassed her ex-partner between June and August 2025. Walters used threats, unwanted contact, and intimidation that left the victim in serious distress and fearing for his safety.

Relentless Harassment Revealed

The victim faced constant calls, messages, emails, and unexpected visits from Walters, who threatened to kill him and set fire to his home.

Criminal Damage And Intimidation

On one occasion, a gas pipe at the victim’s house was damaged, and another time, internet cables were deliberately cut, escalating the threat.

Financial And Physical Threats

Walters forced the victim to provide money and lifts under threat. She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Hucknall and stealing haircare products from Boots.

Justice Served At Nottingham Crown

Walters admitted stalking, causing serious alarm, attempting to pervert justice by urging the victim to drop charges, assaulting an emergency worker, and theft. On Monday, 27 April 2026, Nottingham Crown Court sentenced her to three years in prison.

Police said the victim showed immense courage while enduring prolonged harassment and praised his cooperation throughout the investigation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

SEX OFFENDER Tunbridge Wells Man Jailed 24 Years for Multiple Child Sex Offences

UK News
Kirklees Woman Helps Convict Four Men for 1990s Sexual Abuse

JUSTICE SERVED Kirklees Woman Helps Convict Four Men for 1990s Sexual Abuse

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

POLICE SCANDAL Ex-Bristol Cop Jack Wood Admits Harassment and Wasting Police Time

UK News
Essa Suleiman Arrested After Antisemitic Golders Green Stabbing Attack

KNIFE RAMPAGE Essa Suleiman Arrested After Terror Stabbing in Golders Green

UK News
Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

CRIME CRACKDOWN Two Men Plead Guilty to Hastings Business Burglaries in April

UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

COURT SENTANCE Labour Mayor Jailed for Helping Son Hide Rape Video in Bracknell

UK News
Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

SECUIRTY BOOST Government Boosts Security After Golders Green Terror Stabbing

UK News
Ex-South Yorkshire Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Victim Relationship

POLICE SCANDAL Ex-South Yorkshire Police Officer Guilty of Misconduct Over Victim Relationship

UK News
Essa Suleiman Arrested After Antisemitic Golders Green Stabbing Attack

TERROR ARREST Essa Suleiman Arrested After Antisemitic Golders Green Stabbing Attack

UK News
Buy Telegram Accounts: Smart Growth Strategy or Risky Shortcut?

Buy Telegram Accounts: Smart Growth Strategy or Risky Shortcut?

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

COURT VERDICT Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Court News, Crime, UK News
Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Court News, Crime, UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

FIRE EVACUATION Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

FIRE ALERT Major Fire Erupts Near Stamford Hill Synagogue As 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

UK News
Synagogue Evacuated After Fire Spreads to Home in East London

Major Fire Erupts Near Stamford Hill Synagogue As 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire in London Road, Dover

MAJOR RESPONCE House Fire in Gillingham Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

UK News
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire in London Road, Dover

House Fire in Gillingham Extinguished by Kent Fire Service

UK News
Vincent Agar Jailed 19 Years for Historic Middlesbrough Violence Against Women

VILE PREDATOR Vincent Agar Jailed 19 Years for Historic Middlesbrough Violence Against Women

UK News
Vincent Agar Jailed 19 Years for Historic Middlesbrough Violence Against Women

Vincent Agar Jailed 19 Years for Historic Middlesbrough Violence Against Women

UK News
Family Tribute to Antonio Monteiro After Fatal A346 Motorbike Collision

MOTORCYCLIST TRIBUTES Family Tribute to Motorcyclist Antonio Monteiro Killed on A346 Collingbourne Ducis

UK News
Family Tribute to Antonio Monteiro After Fatal A346 Motorbike Collision

Family Tribute to Motorcyclist Antonio Monteiro Killed on A346 Collingbourne Ducis

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
22-year-old booze driver banned for 14 months after crashing into a wall

CHARGED Twenty-Four Charged with Public Order Offences in Crewe

UK News
22-year-old booze driver banned for 14 months after crashing into a wall

Twenty-Four Charged with Public Order Offences in Crewe

UK News
Eritrean Man on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault on Dorset Train

TRAIN ATTACK Eritrean Man on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault on Dorset Train

UK News
Eritrean Man on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault on Dorset Train

Eritrean Man on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault on Dorset Train

UK News
Police Seek Man Over iPhone Theft in Duston Grafton Way

POLICE APPEAL Police Seek Man Over iPhone Theft in Duston Grafton Way

UK News
Police Seek Man Over iPhone Theft in Duston Grafton Way

Police Seek Man Over iPhone Theft in Duston Grafton Way

UK News
Watch Live