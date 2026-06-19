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LABOUR SHOWDOWN Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

Sir Keir Starmer pledged he will stand in any future Labour leadership contest following Andy Burnham’s decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election. Burnham’s return to Westminster with 54.8% of the vote removes the last barrier for a potential leadership challenge, as Labour rules require contenders to hold a Commons seat. Starmer’s statement marks a shift from previous deflections amid growing party pressure.

Burnham Secures Makerfield Seat

Andy Burnham won the Makerfield by-election with a strong 54.8% share, increasing Labour’s vote by nearly 10 points despite difficult national conditions. His return to Parliament means he can now mount a leadership challenge, having previously served as Greater Manchester mayor.

Starmer Rejects Stepping Aside

Asked whether he would contest a leadership election, Starmer said emphatically, “I’m not going to walk away from that,” signalling his readiness to face any challenge from within the party.

Rising Pressure Within Labour

Reports suggest over 80 Labour MPs—enough to trigger a formal contest—are backing a potential move against Starmer. His earlier approach of avoiding leadership questions is now replaced by direct confrontation of the internal challenge.

Burnhams Ambitions Underscore Tensions

Burnham has not ruled out running for Labour leader and remains popular among voters, often polling higher than Starmer. His move to Westminster has intensified ongoing speculation about a leadership battle looming on the horizon.

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