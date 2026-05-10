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COUNCIL SCANDAL Sunderland Reform Councillor Suspended Over Racist Tweets

Sunderland Reform Councillor Suspended Over Racist Tweets

Glenn Gibbins, newly elected Reform councillor for Hylton Castle Ward in Sunderland, has been suspended from the party days after securing his seat in this week’s local elections. The suspension follows the resurfacing of racist tweets he made previously, including a proposal that “Nigerians should be melted to fill pot holes.”

Immediate Party Action

Darren Grimes, deputy leader of Durham County Council, confirmed the suspension during an appearance on BBC’s Politics North. Grimes described the tweets as “very serious allegations” and stated an investigation is underway. He also acknowledged the failure of the party’s vetting process, saying, “I accept that, I do accept that.”

Election Backlash Erupts

The backlash against Gibbins intensified as multiple offensive old tweets circulated widely online shortly after the election victory. Critics have called for his resignation amid the growing controversy over his inflammatory remarks.

Party Vetting Failures

The incident has exposed flaws in the Reform Party’s candidate screening, with Grimes highlighting the need for improved processes to prevent similar occurrences. The suspension marks a swift response to mitigate reputational damage.

Wider Political Fallout

Grimes diverted attention briefly by referencing antisemitism allegations against the Green Party, but the focus remains firmly on Gibbins and the seriousness of his comments. The controversy continues to raise questions about standards among Reform Party representatives nationwide.

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