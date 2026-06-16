Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault on Teen During Crawley Arrest

A serving Sussex Police officer, PC Benedict Statton, 43, is due to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl during her arrest in Crawley. The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm follows an investigation led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Alleged Assault During Arrest

The incident in question involved the force used by PC Statton while arresting the teenager. The alleged assault has raised serious concerns about police conduct in the Crawley area.

Iopc Investigation Timeline

The investigation launched by the IOPC began in June 2024 and concluded in September 2025. After a comprehensive review, the case file was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which requested further inquiries before granting charge authorisation in May 2026.

Legal Proceedings Start

PC Statton will face the assault charge at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 16 June, marking the start of formal legal proceedings against the officer.