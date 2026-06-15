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POLICE CHARGE Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault on Teen During Crawley Arrest

Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault on Teen During Crawley Arrest

A Sussex Police officer, PC Benedict Statton, 43, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the arrest of a 16-year-old girl in Crawley. The charge comes after an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the use of force during the incident in June 2024.

IOPC Investigation Launched

The IOPC began an independent probe amid concerns about PC Statton’s conduct. Their enquiry ran until September 2025, before submitting evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for review.

CPS Reviews Evidence

The CPS requested further investigative work before giving the go-ahead for charges earlier this year. The officer is accused specifically of assault during the arrest procedure.

Magistrates Court Appearance

PC Statton will appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 16 June. No additional details about the arrest or alleged assault have been disclosed ahead of the hearing.

Presumption Of Innocence

The IOPC emphasises that PC Statton is presumed innocent pending court proceedings. As the case is active, they declined to comment further on the allegations.

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