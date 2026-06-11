Sussex Police Seek Man Over Horsham Pub Assault CCTV Images

Sussex Police are investigating an unprovoked assault at The Anchor Hotel pub in Horsham on April 24 that left a 24-year-old victim injured. The incident occurred around 10.50pm, with the victim taken to the hospital before being discharged. Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak with in connection with the case.

CCTV Released

The man in question appears in footage wearing a dark jacket over a white T-shirt, dark trousers, and trainers. Described as black, aged in his 20s or 30s, he has a bald or closely shaven head, a beard, and a distinctive tattoo on his neck. He also wore an earring at the time of the assault.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers are urging anyone who recognises the man or has not yet come forward with information related to the attack to contact Sussex Police. Calls can be made via 101 quoting reference 1537 of 25/04, or reports can be submitted through their online portal.

Ongoing Investigation

The case remains under active investigation as Sussex Police pursue multiple lines of enquiry to identify and locate those responsible for the unprovoked attack at the Horsham pub.