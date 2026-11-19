Ten drone operators have been prosecuted after flying in restricted airspace during Leicester’s Diwali celebrations, despite warnings issued ahead of the event.

Leicestershire Police deployed a specialist counter-drone team as part of its operation to protect the tens of thousands of people attending the celebrations.

Officers detected several drones operating within a temporary flight restriction zone established around the event.

Using specialist technology, police tracked the aircraft, located their operators and intercepted them on the ground.

All ten drones were seized, and the pilots faced prosecution for breaching the restrictions.

Police warn of danger to crowds

Temporary airspace restrictions are introduced around major public events to protect spectators and ensure emergency aircraft can operate safely.

Police warned that a drone losing power, signal or control above a densely packed crowd could cause serious injuries.

Sergeant James Wakefield, who commanded the counter-drone operation, said:

“Temporary airspace restrictions are put in place for one simple reason: to keep people safe.

“Pilots should not assume their controller will automatically tell them they are entering restricted airspace. Before turning your drone on, it is your responsibility to check official airspace information and make sure it is safe and legal to fly.

“Our specialist teams have technology which can help us locate both a drone and its pilot. The action taken following the Diwali celebrations demonstrates that those who ignore restrictions can expect us to take action.”

Drone pilots reminded to check flight restrictions

The operation highlights the responsibility placed on drone operators to check current airspace restrictions before launching their aircraft.

Pilots cannot rely solely on their drone’s controller or flight software to warn them when they are approaching restricted airspace.

Under UK aviation rules, flying without permission in prohibited or restricted areas can lead to enforcement action, including prosecution and seizure of equipment.

Leicestershire Police has published guidance on drone laws and police powers for anyone operating unmanned aircraft.

The force has not provided individual sentencing details or the penalties imposed on the ten operators in the information released.