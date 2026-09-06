Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters tackle major warehouse blaze in Wembley

Around 70 firefighters were deployed to a major warehouse fire in Wembley after emergency services received more than a dozen calls reporting the blaze.

Ten fire engines were sent to Alperton Lane on Sunday, September 6, as flames tore through a two-storey warehouse.

London Fire Brigade said half of the ground floor of the building was destroyed by the fire.

The Brigade’s Control officers received the first of 13 calls at 2.47pm, prompting a significant emergency response.

Fire crews from Wembley, Acton, Northolt, Southall, Willesden and Chiswick fire stations were among those sent to the scene.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control at 6.24pm.

London Fire Brigade said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a warehouse on Alperton Lane in Wembley.

“Half of the ground floor of a two storey warehouse was destroyed by fire.

“The Brigade’s Control officers received the first of 13 calls alerting them to the fire at 1447. They mobilised crews from Wembley, Acton, Northolt, Southall, Willesden and Chiswick fire stations. The fire was under control by 1824.”

An investigation has now been launched to establish how the blaze started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.