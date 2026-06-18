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TRAIN UPGRADE Thameslink Trains Get £3.6m Refurbishment Boost After Public Takeover

Thameslink Trains Get £3.6m Refurbishment Boost After Public Takeover

Passengers on Thameslink services across Sussex and London are set to enjoy cleaner, fresher trains as a £3.6 million refurbishment programme launches this spring. The work is taking place at Thameslink’s Three Bridges depot and covers all 115 trains, bringing improvements that matter to commuters following the public transfer of Greater Thameslink Railway (GTR) on 31 May.

Major Train Refresh

The investment will see more than 1,140 carriages given a comprehensive overhaul, including deep cleans, exterior polishing, and a bright white repaint. Toilets are being refreshed with new paint, while durable anti-graffiti vinyl replaces interior wall coverings to improve cleanliness and make repairs easier.

Passenger Experience Priority

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy highlighted the refurbishment as a sign of passengers being put first under public ownership. He said: “These improvements show how passengers are being prioritised under public ownership and, as we move towards Great British Railways, making sure that travelling by train is a comfortable and positive experience.” GTR Interim CEO John Whitehurst added that raising customer satisfaction is a key goal, aiming to attract more travellers on Thameslink routes linking Brighton, London, and Cambridge.

Wider Improvement Plans

The refurbishment is part of a broader plan including recruiting more train drivers to reduce delays and introducing 110 Travel Safe Officers to tackle anti-social behaviour and enhance security onboard. Signalling upgrades are also set to slash cancellations by over 1,000 per year.

Better Communication And Support

Passengers will benefit from improved updates during disruptions, including a new dedicated WhatsApp support channel that helps them stay informed on the move.

Looking Ahead

This overhaul arrives ahead of the launch of Great British Railways, the new public body set to take over rail operations by the end of 2027, with the aim of delivering a more reliable and pleasant rail travel experience.

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