Thousands Stranded at London Euston as 37°C Heatwave Hits Rail Services

Thousands of commuters were left stranded at London Euston station on 23 June as a blistering 37°C heatwave triggered major disruption to rail services. Network Rail imposed a reduced timetable amid extreme temperatures, affecting one of Britain’s busiest transport hubs during rush hour. The disruption is set to continue until 25 June, amid a rare Met Office red warning for heat. This impacts travel plans for over 117,000 daily passengers passing through Euston, prompting urgent travel advice and safety measures.

Heatwave Forces Timetable Cuts

Rail services entering and leaving London Euston are operating on a reduced schedule, with trains running at slower speeds to minimise risks caused by the intense heat. Network Rail confirmed that these adjustments are crucial to protect both passengers and infrastructure during this unprecedented weather event.

Rush Hour Chaos Unfolds

Commuters faced overcrowded platforms and congested concourses as the station struggled to handle the altered schedule. Large crowds were seen packed inside Euston, anxiously checking departure boards as delays and cancellations mounted.

Official Travel Advice Issued

Gary Walsh, Director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, urged travellers to plan ahead and only journey if necessary: “We strongly advise customers to plan ahead, check their journeys, and only travel if absolutely necessary on the hottest days.” He also encouraged passengers to carry water and allow extra time for travel in the extreme heat.

New Water Fountains Installed

To help passengers cope with sweltering temperatures, London Euston introduced two permanent free water fountains near platforms one to three, providing vital hydration points amid the disruption.