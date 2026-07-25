Tractor and Straw Trailer Fire Spreads to Field Near Hullbridge

Firefighters remain at the scene of a tractor and trailer fire near Hullbridge after flames spread into a nearby field and hedgerow. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to Lower Road, Hullbridge, at 10.50am on Saturday 25 July following reports of a fire involving a tractor and trailer loaded with straw. When crews arrived, they found the blaze had spread from the vehicle into the corner of an adjacent field and nearby hedgerow. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire, bringing the flames under control by 11.50am. Crews remain at the scene working alongside local farmers to safely unload the straw from the trailer and extinguish any remaining hotspots to prevent the fire from reigniting. The incident comes as Essex firefighters continue to deal with a number of incidents across the county while maintaining a significant response to the ongoing fire at Highlands Farm. An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain hard at work responding to incidents across Essex while our response to the ongoing incident at Highlands Farm continues. “At 10:50am this morning, crews were called to reports of a fire involving a tractor and trailer loaded with straw in Lower Road, Hullbridge. “On arrival, firefighters found the fire had spread to the corner of a nearby field and hedgerow. “The fire was extinguished by 11:50am. Crews are still at the scene, working alongside local farmers to safely unload the straw from the trailer and fully extinguish any remaining hotspots.” The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. Fire crews have thanked firefighters and partner agencies for their continued efforts in responding to incidents across Essex during the current spell of hot weather.