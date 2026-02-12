Chaos erupted on the evening train from Charlton to London Bridge at 10:22pm when a sudden scream from the driver’s cab was followed by an emergency stop.

Young Woman Dies After Jumping In Front of Train

Tragically, a young woman reportedly jumped in front of the train, leaving emergency services scrambling to the scene. All power was cut, leaving trains stranded between Westcombe Park and Maze Hill stations.

Severe Disruption on the Greenwich Line

Reports confirm the entire Greenwich line is down, causing major delays.

Three fire engines, an ambulance, and numerous police officers responded quickly.

Passengers Left Stranded Amid Emergency Response

Commuters faced long waits and uncertainty as emergency crews dealt with the aftermath. The incident caused serious disruption on one of London’s key routes home.

Local eyewitness killerandflash posted: “On the train back to London Bridge, when there was a scream, and the train stopped suddenly. Such a sad incident. RIP.”

We have reached out to the British Transport Police for a statement