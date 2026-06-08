A Gulfstream private jet erupted into a massive fireball during an emergency landing at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, with two pilots feared dead. The US-registered aircraft, operated by an executive aviation company, was returning from La Romana to Austin, Texas, after reporting mechanical issues. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as the jet skidded across the runway and burst into flames, forcing authorities to halt airport operations.

Jet Engulfed In Flames

Graphic footage shows the Gulfstream jet landing on its rear wheels before violently bouncing and bursting into an intense orange fireball. The blaze quickly consumed the aircraft, leaving wreckage scattered across the runway as firefighters battled the inferno.

Fatal Pilot Casualties

Local media reports confirm both pilots—who were the only people on board—are feared dead. The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation confirmed no passengers were on the plane but withheld the crew’s identities. Authorities have described the impact as devastating.

Mechanical Failure Suspected

The jet reportedly experienced mechanical malfunctions that forced the crew to attempt a return to the airport. Officials said the aircraft lost stability during a turn before crashing within the airport perimeter.

Investigation Underway

The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation and other authorities have launched a full inquiry into the accident’s causes. They aim to clarify the moments leading to the crash and the technical faults involved.