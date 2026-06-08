Two-Year-Old Lioness Dies at Port Lympne Safari Park from Intestinal Obstruction

A young lioness named Amali, aged two, has died at Port Lympne Reserve in Hythe, Kent, after suffering a life-threatening intestinal obstruction. The big cat underwent emergency surgery and intensive veterinary care, but her condition deteriorated, leading staff to make the difficult decision to euthanise her on 20th May to prevent further suffering.

Emergency Surgery Attempted

Amali developed a critical intestinal blockage, which prompted swift emergency treatment by the reserve’s veterinary team. Despite the surgery and exhaustive post-operative care, her health failed to improve, forcing the staff’s heartbreaking choice to end her suffering.

Beloved Lioness at the Reserve

Born at Port Lympne in 2024 to lions Lily and Hunter, Amali was raised alongside her sister Jamila. Known for her confident and feisty personality, she became a favourite among staff and visitors alike, quickly becoming a central figure within her pride.

Life At Port Lympne Safari

Over two years, Amali and Jamila grew adventurous, regularly exploring their enclosure. Staff had previously shared updates on the cubs climbing lookout points and interacting with their family, highlighting Amali’s spirited nature and strong presence in the pride.

Conservation Commitment Continues

Port Lympne Reserve, known for its conservation breeding programmes and housing endangered species, expressed profound sadness at the loss. The park extended thoughts to the veterinary and keeper teams who cared for Amali during her illness.