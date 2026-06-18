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TRAVEL UPDATE UK Lifts Gulf Travel Warnings After US Iran Peace Deal

UK Lifts Gulf Travel Warnings After US Iran Peace Deal

The UK government has lifted its travel warnings for Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait, after the US and Iran signed an interim peace agreement. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated its guidance following the memorandum of understanding intended to ease tensions in the region.

UK Travel Advisory Eased

The previous advice against all but essential travel to these Gulf countries was issued amid fears of regional conflict spillover after hostilities between the US and Iran earlier this year. This conflict disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and caused a spike in global oil prices, impacting British households and businesses.

Peace Deal Brings Relief

The peace framework, signed at the G7 summit in France and scheduled for ratification in Switzerland, has reduced the threat to civilian safety across the Gulf. British travellers, companies, and airlines now welcome the removal of travel restrictions.

Starmer Welcomes De-escalation

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the de-escalation in tensions “very, very important” for the UK. He emphasised the positive impact on energy prices and UK economic stability.

Impact on UK Nationals

Millions of UK nationals living and working in the Gulf are set to benefit from the new travel guidance, with improved conditions signalling safer movement and stronger regional stability.

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