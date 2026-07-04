West Midlands Police Probe Broad Street Assault in Birmingham

West Midlands Police are investigating an assault on Broad Street, Birmingham city centre, in the early hours of Sunday 21 June. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man, who has been charged with assaulting a police officer during the incident. The force is actively trying to identify others involved in the disturbance.

Suspect Held On Broad Street

At around 1:30am, the 20-year-old suspect was apprehended during an unrelated incident nearby. He now faces charges for assaulting a police officer linked to the attack on Broad Street.

Video Footage Aids Inquiry

West Midlands Police confirmed they are aware of social media videos showing the assault before the arrest. This footage has helped steer the ongoing investigation.

Detectives Seek Further Suspects

Police detectives are pursuing leads to identify and trace other individuals involved in the Broad Street assault.

Witnesses Urged To Help

Anyone with information about the assault or who witnessed it is asked to contact West Midlands Police via their Live Chat on the official website or call 101, quoting crime reference 20/308133/26.