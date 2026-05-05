West Midlands Police Search for Wanted Mohammed Ali Hussain Across UK

West Midlands Police are urgently seeking information to locate Mohammed Ali Hussain, born 16 December 2000. He is wanted for recall to prison and failure to appear, with an active warrant for breaching a court order. Hussain has known ties to multiple areas, including Greater Manchester City Centre, Clapham in Bedford, Birmingham, Coventry, Appleby Magna, Hanley in Stoke-on-Trent, as well as Bedfordshire, Gwent, and South Yorkshire.

Countrywide Links

Mohammed Ali Hussain’s connections stretch across central and northern England and parts of Wales, highlighting the broad scope of the police search. These widespread areas could complicate locating him but also offer multiple leads for the authorities.

Recall And Warrants

Hussain is wanted for recall to prison and has breached a court order. Police make clear that locating him is a priority due to these serious legal issues.

How To Report

Anyone with information on Hussain’s whereabouts is urged to contact West Midlands Police immediately. Calls can be made to 0161 856 0804 or 101, quoting crime reference number CRI/06A2/0006811/24. Public assistance is vital for apprehending the individual.