Wiltshire Firefighters Deployed to Help Battle Major Suffolk Wildfire

Firefighters from Swindon have been deployed hundreds of miles to Suffolk to help tackle a major wildfire as fire services across the UK continue to support each other through national mutual aid arrangements. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) confirmed it has sent three fire engines, including crews from Swindon and the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) area, together with an officer, following a request for assistance from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. The crews have travelled to help tackle the ongoing wildfire at Dunwich Heath, where firefighters continue to battle challenging conditions.

Mutual Aid Across the UK

The deployment forms part of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s mutual aid arrangements, which allow fire and rescue services to provide specialist support during major incidents. DWFRS said it has also been supporting Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service over the past week by sending specialist wildfire equipment and a wildfire tactical adviser to assist with the large moorland fire at Tintwistle.

Fire Chief Praises National Support

Chief Fire Officer Andy Cole said:

“We know all too well how important mutual aid is during challenging incidents.

“Over the past week, we have also supported Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service with equipment and a wildfire tactical advisor as they continue to deal with the major incident at Tintwistle.

“Having benefited from the support of colleagues from across the country in 2025, I am pleased to be able to return the support when needed.”

He added that the deployment would not impact emergency cover across Dorset and Wiltshire.

“This will not affect our ability to respond or deal with any incidents in our own communities, and we will be able to recover the costs in due course.”

Emergency Cover Unaffected

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service has reassured residents that the deployment of firefighters to Suffolk will not affect its ability to respond to emergencies across Wiltshire and Dorset. Fire services across the country have been dealing with an exceptionally busy period in recent weeks, with prolonged hot, dry weather leading to a significant increase in large wildfires stretching resources nationwide. The Suffolk operation is expected to continue while local crews work to bring the blaze at Dunwich Heath under control.