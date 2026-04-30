Wiltshire Police officer PC Rebecca Berni and Swindon’s Great Western Hospital have been shortlisted for the prestigious Outstanding Partnership Award at the Workplace Violence Reduction Awards. The recognition celebrates their joint work in tackling violence and abuse against NHS staff, with winners announced on 29 April at the Birmingham Metropole Hotel.

Groundbreaking Staff Training

The nomination highlights the innovative training programme developed under the Never OK campaign. This initiative challenges the normalisation of abuse towards healthcare workers and enhances support systems for those facing violence, harassment, discrimination, or aggression in their roles.

Police Engage Frontline Workers

Wiltshire Police engaged over 600 hospital employees to assess the extent and nature of abuse experienced on the frontline. PC Berni revealed that many staff feel pressured to tolerate verbal aggression, physical attacks, and even sexual assault, which significantly affects their well-being.

“We heard from staff who have been strangled, stabbed and knocked unconscious. While some incidents involve patients with diminished capacity, most acts are deliberate and have a profound effect,” PC Berni explained.

Supporting Abuse Victims

The tailored training equips hospital staff to recognise criminal offences, understand reporting options, and access necessary support. PC Berni emphasised the programme’s goal is to avoid criminalising those with impaired capacity while ensuring victims receive the help and recognition they deserve.

Creating Safer NHS Workplaces

“When staff feel protected and valued, hospitals can be safe, compassionate places for everyone,” said PC Berni. The programme has boosted staff confidence in challenging unacceptable behaviour and recognising criminal acts.