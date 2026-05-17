Woman Seriously Injured After Bus Incident on Orpington High Street

A woman was seriously injured in an incident involving a bus on Orpington High Street this morning, May 17. Emergency services including ambulance crews and the air ambulance rushed to the scene around 10.50am. The injured woman was transported to a london/">London major trauma centre for urgent treatment.

Emergency Response Swift

London Ambulance Service confirmed that both ground crews and the air ambulance attended the scene. They described the woman’s condition as severe, necessitating immediate transfer to specialised trauma care.

Road Closure In Place

Orpington High Street remains blocked as police preserve the scene for investigation. Police Await Details The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further comment but no additional information has been released yet. The exact cause of the incident remains under investigation.