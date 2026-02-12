Workers were blocked from entering a company premises in Sandwich this morning after protesters gathered outside the gates, preventing access to the site.

The demonstration began at around 7am on Thursday (February 12) at an industrial location on Stoner Road, Sandwich, CT13 9ND, near Stoner Café.

It is understood that approximately 170 protesters travelled to Kent from London in a coordinated action involving multiple coaches.

According to information provided by organisers:

Two coaches departed from Dixon Road outside Goldsmiths, London at approximately 4am.

One coach departed from the British Museum.

A further coach also travelled from central London.

The group arrived in Sandwich shortly before 7am and positioned themselves outside the facility’s gates.

Workers Turned Away

Employees arriving for the morning shift were reportedly unable to enter the premises after access was blocked. Several workers were seen being turned away as the protest continued.

Traffic in the area was described as heavy during the early morning period as vehicles attempted to navigate around the gathering crowd.

Kent Police Presence

Officers from Kent Police attended the scene shortly after the protest began.

Police are currently managing the situation and facilitating what has been described as a peaceful demonstration. There have been no reports of arrests at this stage.

A spokesperson for Kent Police has been approached for comment.

Reason for Protest

It is understood the protest relates to claims that the company supplies electrical components used in drone technology allegedly linked to operations in Israel.

The company involved has also been approached for comment.

Ongoing Situation

The demonstration was ongoing as of mid-morning, with officers remaining at the scene to monitor the situation and ensure public safety.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.