Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LOCKDOWN Workers Turned Away as Protest Blocks Gates of Sandwich Firm Supplying Drone Parts

Workers were blocked from entering a company premises in Sandwich this morning after protesters gathered...

Published: 8:27 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 12:12 pm February 12, 2026

Workers were blocked from entering a company premises in Sandwich this morning after protesters gathered outside the gates, preventing access to the site.

The demonstration began at around 7am on Thursday (February 12) at an industrial location on Stoner Road, Sandwich, CT13 9ND, near Stoner Café.

It is understood that approximately 170 protesters travelled to Kent from London in a coordinated action involving multiple coaches.

According to information provided by organisers:

Two coaches departed from Dixon Road outside Goldsmiths, London at approximately 4am.

One coach departed from the British Museum.

A further coach also travelled from central London.

The group arrived in Sandwich shortly before 7am and positioned themselves outside the facility’s gates.

Workers Turned Away

Employees arriving for the morning shift were reportedly unable to enter the premises after access was blocked. Several workers were seen being turned away as the protest continued.

Traffic in the area was described as heavy during the early morning period as vehicles attempted to navigate around the gathering crowd.

Kent Police Presence

Officers from Kent Police attended the scene shortly after the protest began.

Police are currently managing the situation and facilitating what has been described as a peaceful demonstration. There have been no reports of arrests at this stage.

A spokesperson for Kent Police has been approached for comment.

Reason for Protest

It is understood the protest relates to claims that the company supplies electrical components used in drone technology allegedly linked to operations in Israel.

The company involved has also been approached for comment.

Ongoing Situation

The demonstration was ongoing as of mid-morning, with officers remaining at the scene to monitor the situation and ensure public safety.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

UNDERGROUND PERV Police Hunt Pervert Seen Escalator Assault at Bank Tube

UK News

SERIAL OFFENDER Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

COLD HEARTED CON MAN Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News

RISING STAR CHARGED Somali Runner Seeking Asylum in UK Faces Sex Crime Charges

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Former Birmingham Mosque Worker Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Boys as Young as Nine

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Care Worker Bares All in Lowestoft Twice

UK News

DEADLY ATTACK Fifth Suspect Busted in Fatal Bristol Stabbing

UK News

CHILD SEX ATTACKER Ninth Man Jailed in Bradford Child Sex Abuse Scandal

UK News

HEFTY JAIL TERM Fraudster Sentenced to Nearly 15 Years Over Sneaky Property Scam

London, UK News

NEW YEAR DAY HORROR Manhunt on for Brutal New Year’s Day Attacker in Oxford

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

FAKING IT Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News

Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Online Casino Ratings and Their Role in Transparent Gambling Markets

UK News

Online Casino Ratings and Their Role in Transparent Gambling Markets

UK News

CHEMICAL AND KNIFE ATTACK Teen Filmed Brutal School Knife Attack After Spraying Classmate with Noxious Substance

UK News

Teen Filmed Brutal School Knife Attack After Spraying Classmate with Noxious Substance

UK News

DRUGS EMPIRE Canterbury Drug Dealer Slammed with Jail Sentence After Police Sting

UK News

Canterbury Drug Dealer Slammed with Jail Sentence After Police Sting

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live