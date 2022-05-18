Conservative MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell has been arrested on suspicion of several sexual offences, with the Tory chief whip banning him from attending the House of Commons until further notice

A source in the Metropolitan Police Unit investigating these allegations confirmed to me that Rosindell was arrested earlier today at a preplanned appointment. The Met had liaised with the Commons authorities and Tory Whips in advance, hence how they have been able to tell him not to attend Parliament despite him being under arrest and uncontactable.

A Conservative Whips’ Office spokesperson said the MP would be asked not to attend the parliamentary estate until further notice.

“The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing. Until the conclusion of the investigation, we will not be commenting further.”

Scotland Yard confirmed a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of a position of trust and misconduct in a public office.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between 2002 and 2009 in London.

Andrew Rosindell was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Romford constituency of Greater London in 2001. He has been the chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Flags & Heraldry Committee and sits on the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Overseas Territories.

He remains in custody at this time.