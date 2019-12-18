Murder invesigation launched after man is stabbed to death in Abbeywood

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Abbeywood in South East London.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service just after 5.30pm on Saturday. Officers and paramedics attended but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The knifeman is understood to have fled the scene with the murder weapon.

A post-mortem examination will take place soon. Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime South command lead the investigation. At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Police have said that Enhanced stop and search powers (Section 60 CJPOA) have been authorised for the SE2 postcode (Abbeywood) from 6.45pm 05/03/21 to 3am06/03/21. This is in reaction to an increase in violent offences. Extra officers will be on patrol in the area of Abbeywood.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called to reports of a fight in Edington Rd, SE2 at around 17:34 hrs on Saturday 6 March. Officers attended the location along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and found a man with a stab wound.

The man who has been named locally and pictured as Double M believed to be 18-years-old – was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

Police are in the process of locating and informing his next of kin. A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5771/6Mar. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111..