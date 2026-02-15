A baby has been left fighting for life after a shocking crash on the M6 northbound near Junction 29, Bamber Bridge.

White Ford Transit Van Flees the Scene

Lancashire Police are urgently hunting a white Ford Transit van that smashed into three stationary vehicles, including a lorry and two cars, before speeding off.

The smash happened at 4:25pm on Friday, 13 February. The baby was a passenger in one of the cars and was rushed to the hospital. Their condition is serious.

Driver and Passenger Missing, Possibly Injured

The driver and passenger of the Ford Transit fled the accident site. Police believe they may have serious injuries themselves and are urging them to come forward immediately.

“Our thoughts remain with the baby and her family,” said Sgt Ben Elliott of the Roads Policing Unit. “We are carrying out extensive enquiries and appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage to contact us.”

Police Call for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

If you saw the crash or captured it on dashcam, contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 937 of 13 February, or email [email protected].