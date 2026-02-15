Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News

HORROR CRASH Baby Seriously Injured in Horrific M6 Crash

A baby has been left fighting for life after a shocking crash on the M6...

Published: 3:22 pm February 15, 2026
Updated: 3:22 pm February 15, 2026

A baby has been left fighting for life after a shocking crash on the M6 northbound near Junction 29, Bamber Bridge.

White Ford Transit Van Flees the Scene

Lancashire Police are urgently hunting a white Ford Transit van that smashed into three stationary vehicles, including a lorry and two cars, before speeding off.

The smash happened at 4:25pm on Friday, 13 February. The baby was a passenger in one of the cars and was rushed to the hospital. Their condition is serious.

Driver and Passenger Missing, Possibly Injured

The driver and passenger of the Ford Transit fled the accident site. Police believe they may have serious injuries themselves and are urging them to come forward immediately.

“Our thoughts remain with the baby and her family,” said Sgt Ben Elliott of the Roads Policing Unit. “We are carrying out extensive enquiries and appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage to contact us.”

Police Call for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

If you saw the crash or captured it on dashcam, contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 937 of 13 February, or email [email protected].

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Breaking NewsUkUk News

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

BRACE FOR SNOW Six Inches Set to Blanket UK as Temperatures Plummet

World News
Two People Have Been Charged Following The Death Of A 15 Month Old Child In South London In 2019

TRIO CHARGED Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Feltham Stabbing

Court News

ISIS TARGET

FORCED INTO EXILE Tommy Robinson has fled the UK after being named in an ISIS magazine, sparking serious safety fears.

UK News

CATFORD ROBBERY Knife-Wielding Robber Strikes Southend Lane Shop

UK News

Italy ramps up crackdown on migrant boats with naval blockades

World News

POLICE APPEAL Bath Assault: Police Hunt Man with Crucial Information

UK News

ATTACKER JAILED Hero strangers stop savage hammer attack on ex-wife in Newcastle street

Court News

JAILED FOR FATAL CRASH Young Driver Jailed for Fatal Crash That Killed Two and Injured Three

Court News

SET FOR TRIAL Man Denies Sexual Assault on Flight from Istanbul to Heathrow

Travel

TRIO ARREST 19-Year-Old Dies in Shocking Three-Car Crash as Three Men Held

Court News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MORE CREWS HAVE BEEN SENT Derelict Building Blaze Sparks Urgent Warning in Canterbury

Live News

Derelict Building Blaze Sparks Urgent Warning in Canterbury

Live News

DANGEROUS PREDATOR Faith Leader Convicted of Nine Rapes After Lengthy Met Police Probe

Travel

Faith Leader Convicted of Nine Rapes After Lengthy Met Police Probe

Travel

ARMED STAND OFF Police Dog Arlo Nabs First Firearms Suspect in Daring Dawn Arrest

Missing Persons

Police Dog Arlo Nabs First Firearms Suspect in Daring Dawn Arrest

Missing Persons
MORE FOR YOU

JUSTICE SERVED 64-Year-Old Sentenced for Shocking 1990s Rape in Horsham

Travel

64-Year-Old Sentenced for Shocking 1990s Rape in Horsham

Travel

HORROR CRASH CLAIMS TWO HGV Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash Kills Two Women on A10

Travel

HGV Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash Kills Two Women on A10

Travel
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

ONE PERSON RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Car Goes Up in Flames on M20 Near Ashford

Travel
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

Car Goes Up in Flames on M20 Near Ashford

Travel
MORE FROM UKNIP

CHILLING ATTACK DNA Breakthrough Lands Rapist Behind Bars Nearly 20 Years Later

UK News

DNA Breakthrough Lands Rapist Behind Bars Nearly 20 Years Later

UK News

COACH RAGE HORROR Man Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing on M6 Toll Coach

Breaking News

Man Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing on M6 Toll Coach

Breaking News

Man Found Injured on Bell Green Street – Police Launch Investigation

UK News

Man Found Injured on Bell Green Street – Police Launch Investigation

UK News
Watch Live