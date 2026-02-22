Watch Live
TERROR Blast Horror in Lviv: Young Police Hero Killed

Terror tore through Lviv just before midnight as twin explosions shattered the city centre. What...

Published: 7:13 am February 22, 2026
Updated: 9:13 am February 22, 2026

Terror tore through Lviv just before midnight as twin explosions shattered the city centre. What began as a routine police call to a suspected break-in quickly turned deadly.

Two Blasts, One Brave Officer Dead

As the first patrol arrived, an improvised explosive device exploded without warning. Moments later, a second police unit was hit by another blast. The attack claimed the life of 23-year-old Police Sergeant Viktoriia Shpylka.

Viktoriia’s story is tragic. Born in Volyn, she later lived in Kherson and graduated from Lviv State University of Internal Affairs. She proudly served in the patrol police and married a fellow officer just last autumn.

 

Casualties Soar as Terror Probe Begins

Alongside Viktoriia’s death, 24 others suffered injuries. The prosecutor’s office has labelled the incident a terrorist act with serious consequences.

Investigators have not dismissed the possibility of Russian intelligence behind the attack, fueling tensions amid the ongoing conflict.

