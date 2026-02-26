Convicted child killer Ian Huntley is fighting for his life tonight after being viciously attacked in prison. The infamous Soham murderer was struck three times in the skull with a metal pole torn from a waste metal crate, leaving him in critical condition.

Attack at HMP Frankland

The 52-year-old killer, serving life for the 2002 murders of 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, was assaulted at around 9:30 am while working in the waste management workshop at HMP Frankland.

Sources say a fellow inmate grabbed a metal bar and hit Huntley three times on the head, leaving him lying in a pool of blood with catastrophic injuries. Huntley was swiftly rushed to the hospital, where he remains in a medically induced coma.

Chaos Behind Bars

Prison insiders suspect that 43-year-old triple murderer Anthony Russell was behind the brutal attack. Witnesses reported inmates cheering as Russell was led away in handcuffs, shouting: “I’ve done it, I’ve done it. I’ve killed him, I’ve killed him.”

A prison source revealed:

“Huntley was working in waste management with prisoners on Wing A — a segregated unit for those at risk, including sex offenders. The attacker took a metal pole from waste crates and smashed it into Huntley’s skull three times. The injuries were extremely serious.”

Wing A houses vulnerable inmates who stick together but remain isolated from the general prison population. A visitor to the wing described Huntley’s condition as looking like he had been “ripped apart like a rat.” She added, “He’s in a bad, bad way. I shouldn’t say it, but it’s what he deserves.”

Dark History of Violence

This is not Huntley’s first brush with prison violence. In 2005, an inmate threw boiling water on him. Five years later, his throat was slashed with a homemade weapon.

Anthony Russell, meanwhile, is no stranger to brutality himself. He is charged with the 2022 murders of Julie Williams and her son David in Coventry, along with the rape and murder of pregnant Nicole McGregor near Leamington Spa. Russell’s violent spree included more than 100 injuries inflicted in one attack.

Official Response

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson confirmed:

“The 52-year-old prisoner injured during this morning’s assault at HMP Frankland remains in serious condition in hospital. Forensic teams have examined the scene while officers investigate. A suspect male prisoner in his mid-40s has been identified but not yet arrested. He remains in detention within the prison.”

Huntley, the Soham school caretaker, horrified the nation when he lured Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman into his home and murdered them before dumping their bodies 12 miles away. Last year, he sparked outrage after reportedly wearing a No 10 Manchester United-style shirt in prison — a sick taunt referencing the football shirts the girls wore the day they vanished.

