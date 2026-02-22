Knife Threat Sparks Violent Break-In

Donna Lloyd, 52, forced her way into a neighbour’s flat on London Road, Peterborough, brandishing a knife. The terrifying ordeal unfolded at 10.30am on 25 August last year.

The victim initially opened the door but quickly slammed it shut. Angry and armed, Lloyd shouted, pulled a knife from her sleeve, and hammered on the door relentlessly.

Scuffle Breaks Out Inside the Flat

When the door reopened, Lloyd pushed her way inside, knife in hand. A violent tussle followed before she was disarmed and hurriedly left the property. Police arrived shortly after the alarm was raised.

Arrest and Court Sentence

Lloyd was arrested at her London Road flat where officers also seized small amounts of cannabis and cocaine.

She pled guilty to aggravated burglary, violence to enter premises, possession of a knife in public, possession of cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

On Wednesday, 18 February, Cambridge Crown Court sentenced her to 27 months behind bars.