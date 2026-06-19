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TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Kent Collision Causes Severe Delays with Overturned Caravan

M25 Kent Collision Causes Severe Delays with Overturned Caravan

Severe delays have hit the M25 in Kent clockwise between junctions 5 and 6 following a collision involving an overturned caravan. The incident, occurring today, has forced the closure of lanes 1, 2, and 3 out of 4, causing disruption and lengthy hold-ups for drivers. National Highways Traffic Officers are actively managing the situation to ease congestion and ensure safety.

Major Lane Closures

Three of the four lanes on the M25 clockwise are currently shut, with lane restrictions in place. This has contributed to approximately 90 minutes of traffic delays, impacting journeys across this key section of the motorway.

Emergency Response

National Highways Traffic Officers are on site handling traffic flow and coordinating the response to the overturned caravan, working to clear the obstruction and restore normal movement.

Travel Advice Issued

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, consider alternative routes, or delay their journey if possible. Updates can be accessed via the National Highways traffic website, travel apps, or by contacting their 24/7 support centre on 0300 123 5000.

Impact On Kent Traffic

The incident has caused significant knock-on effects on traffic flow in Kent, with commuters facing severe delays. Authorities continue to monitor and manage the road situation to minimise disruption.

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Topics :Collision

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