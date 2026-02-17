Watch Live

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Police Probe Private Flights at Stansted After Epstein Files Leak

Essex Police are investigating private flights to and from Stansted Airport following the recent release...

Published: 7:30 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 8:06 pm February 17, 2026
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

Essex Police are investigating private flights to and from Stansted Airport following the recent release of Jeffrey Epstein’s files. The leak suggests potential trafficking of women and girls on these flights, sparking urgent calls for a fresh police inquiry.

Gordon Brown Demands Urgent UK Probe

Last week, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown urged UK authorities to “urgently” reopen investigations into claims that victims were trafficked into the country via private jets.

In a New Statesman article, Brown revealed Epstein’s jet made 90 trips to or from UK airports, including 15 after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for sex offences.

Essex Police Assess New Intelligence

An Essex Police spokesperson said:

“We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files.”

Stansted Airport Responds

Stansted Airport clarified how private flights operate:

  • Private jets use independent Fixed Base Operators (FBOs).
  • All immigration and customs checks for private passengers are handled by Border Force.
  • Private terminals operate separately, with no private jet passengers entering the main airport terminal.
  • The airport does not manage or have visibility over private passenger arrangements.

Stansted said: “All private aircraft at London Stansted operate through independent Fixed Base Operators… The airport does not manage or have any visibility of passenger arrangements on privately operated aircraft.”

This is a developing story – more updates will follow.

