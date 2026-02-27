Pro-Palestine Activists Deface Churchill Statue with ‘Zionist War Criminal’ Graffiti

Winston Churchill’s statue in Westminster has been vandalised overnight by pro-Palestine activists. The historic monument was daubed with red paint slogans branding Churchill a ‘Zionist war criminal’ alongside charged messages like ‘Stop the Genocide’, ‘Never again is Now’ and ‘Globalise the Intifada’.

Shock Graffiti Sparks Outrage

The vandals did not stop there. They reportedly scrawled the phrase ‘Greetings from the Hague’ in Dutch across the statue’s base. Westminster heritage wardens were seen covering the graffiti with tape and plastic bags early this morning. The site has since been cordoned off for cleaning.

Conservative MP Condemns The Attack

Matt Vickers, deputy chair of the Conservative Party, slammed the act on GB News, calling it “disgusting and vile.” He said:

“Whoever is doing this needs to be held to account. When we were in office we brought forward legislation to help tackle this. This is an attack on democracy, this is an attack on this country, its culture and its history.”

Public Backlash Grows

Anger has exploded online. One commenter tweeted, “Without Churchill, there’d be no Britain left to protest in. Vandals hate him because he stood against everything they pretend to fight for today.”

Another wrote, “I don’t want to share a country with people who think Churchill’s honour should be besmirched and who physically deface his statue.”

And a third added, “He is a sacred symbol for the British. An attack on this statue is an attack on the heart of Britain.”

Statue’s Troubled History

Sir Winston Churchill’s statue has stood outside the Houses of Parliament since 1973 but has faced controversy before. In 2020, Extinction Rebellion vandals sprayed “is a racist” on the base, following similar graffiti from Black Lives Matter activists earlier that year.

The Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment as the investigation continues.

