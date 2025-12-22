Police are urgently seeking witnesses after a deadly collision in Pinner left a 79-year-old man dead.

Fatal Crash on Rayners Lane

The tragedy unfolded at around 12:59pm on Friday, 19 December, when officers were called to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Rayners Lane.

The victim, a 79-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries by the London Ambulance Service.

Victim Dies in Hospital

Despite emergency treatment, the man sadly passed away in hospital on Monday, 22 December. Police confirmed his family has been informed and is getting specialist support.

Investigation Ongoing – Witnesses Needed

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is piecing together what happened and are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Contact them on 0207 960 8042 quoting CAD 3513/19DEC.