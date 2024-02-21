Andrew Thompson, a 32-year-old man from Rossall Road, Great Sankey, has been sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing young boys. Thompson appeared at Chester Crown Court on Monday, February 19, 2024, where the verdict was delivered.

Thompson pleaded guilty to a total of 33 offences, including:

Nine counts of sexual assault of a child under 13. Nineteen counts of voyeurism. Two counts of making indecent images. Two counts of taking indecent images. One count of possession of indecent images.

The case came to light in July 2022 when a camera was discovered hidden in the toilets at an Air Training Corps (ATC) facility. The camera contained thousands of images, including footage of a man installing it. Subsequent analysis identified the suspect as Andrew Thompson, who was arrested on December 23, 2022.

Following Thompson’s arrest, law enforcement seized several electronic devices. These devices were sent for digital forensic analysis. Over the next few months, investigators meticulously examined the contents of these devices, uncovering thousands of indecent images of young boys. Shockingly, some of these images were taken at the school where Thompson worked, as well as during trips with the ATC.

Officers also interviewed several boys who knew Thompson. These victims bravely revealed that they had been sexually assaulted by him. Their testimonies, along with the extensive evidence gathered, led to Thompson’s rearrest in September.

Facing overwhelming evidence, Thompson pleaded guilty to all charges. In addition to his prison sentence, he will be subject to stringent conditions upon release. Notably, he is prohibited from working with children.