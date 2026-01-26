Joshua Rothery, 33, from Bradford, has been jailed for over 13 years after admitting horrific child sexual offences.

Crimes Against One Victim Last Year

Rothery confessed to raping and sexually assaulting a child under 13

He also pleaded guilty to making indecent images of the same victim

The offences happened last year and were reported to the police in August

Police arrested Rothery the same day

Sentencing and Orders

Bradford Crown Court sentenced Rothery to an extended prison term of 13 years and eight months on 19 January. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Police Speak Out

“This is a truly horrific case in which Rothery took advantage of a child and committed serious sexual offences against them,” said PC Tarah Sumner from the Bradford Safeguarding Unit. “I am pleased that he will serve a substantial amount of time behind bars and hope the sentence can help the victim and their family begin to move forward. “We are determined to bring dangerous predators like Rothery to justice. I urge anyone who has suffered abuse to come forward—specially trained officers are ready to support you throughout the justice process. You will be listened to and believed.”

West Yorkshire Police added: “If someone has sexually assaulted you, help is available. Visit our website for advice and support.”