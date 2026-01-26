Watch Live

CHILD SEX CRIMES Bradford Man Slapped with 13-Year Sentence for Child Sex Crimes

  • Updated: 03:28
  • , 26 January 2026

Joshua Rothery, 33, from Bradford, has been jailed for over 13 years after admitting horrific child sexual offences.

Crimes Against One Victim Last Year

  • Rothery confessed to raping and sexually assaulting a child under 13
  • He also pleaded guilty to making indecent images of the same victim
  • The offences happened last year and were reported to the police in August
  • Police arrested Rothery the same day

Sentencing and Orders

Bradford Crown Court sentenced Rothery to an extended prison term of 13 years and eight months on 19 January. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Police Speak Out

“This is a truly horrific case in which Rothery took advantage of a child and committed serious sexual offences against them,” said PC Tarah Sumner from the Bradford Safeguarding Unit. “I am pleased that he will serve a substantial amount of time behind bars and hope the sentence can help the victim and their family begin to move forward. “We are determined to bring dangerous predators like Rothery to justice. I urge anyone who has suffered abuse to come forward—specially trained officers are ready to support you throughout the justice process. You will be listened to and believed.”

West Yorkshire Police added: “If someone has sexually assaulted you, help is available. Visit our website for advice and support.”

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-24 at 09.08.53
BATTERY BLAZE Massive Battery Blaze Hits East London Data Centre
Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 14.47.56
SCAMMER North Yorkshire Police hunt debit card thief in York
DRAMATIC RESCUE Two Men Rescued From Rising Tides in Dramatic Thames Estuary Rescue

BREAKING

Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 14.13.08
CHAOS HITS US AND CANADA “Deadly” Storm Grounds Nearly 10,000 US Flights

Must READ

SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Car Rams Police in Southampton
CLOSE CALL Brick Thrown From Bridge Smashes Mum and Toddler’s Windscreen on Busy Bristol Road
DODGY ESCAPE Hunt Underway for Two Walkers Who Fled Hotel Without Paying After Gruelling Rescue
CALCULATED ATTACK Homeless Predator Jailed for Raping Drunk Woman in Leeds
ROWDY OUTBURST Drunk Dad Brawls at Merseyside Station
GRIM VERDICT Child Rape Convict’s Final Appeal Thrown Out
SWIFT JUSTICE Man Jailed for Rape Near Liverpool Cathedral
GROOMED TEENS Teen Trafficker Jailed Over Drug-Fuelled Exploitation
FIRST PICTURE Body of Missing 24-Year-Old Pulled From Marina as Police Arrest Teen in Murder Probe
BRING HIM HOME Hunt On for Missing Canterbury Man

More For You

FIND JANET Police Appeal to Find Missing 71-Year-Old Janet in Shrewsbury
Man Locked Up for 12 Years Over Fatal Swindon Manslaughter

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Deadly Snow Bomb Set to Slam Southern US: Chaos, Power Cuts & Killer Ice
RAPE PROBE Police Release CCTV Images in Sheffield Rape Inquiry

More From UK News in Pictures

SMASH AND GRAB Two Men Charged Over Brazen Westminster Ram Raid
WHIRLWIND WEDDING Katie Price Ties the Knot for Fourth Time After Week-Long Romance with Lee Andrews
SEX ATTACK CHARGE Taxi Driver Charged with Sexual Assault in Middlesbrough
FINGER LOSS Homeland Security Officer Loses Finger After Minneapolis Riot Bite-Off
ONE DEAD Tragedy Strikes at Helen’s Bay: Woman in 60s Dies After Sea Rescue
LIFE CHANGING Essex Man Jailed Over Brutal Shooting That Changed Victims’ Lives
CHILLING CALL FOR HELP British Mum-of-Three Stabbed to Death by Ex in Spanish Horror
MURDER PROBE Man Found Dead in Plymouth After Night Out
PC SEX PEST Met Police Officer Sacked for Gross Sexual Harassment of Female Colleagues
RAM PROBE LAUNCHED Police Probe After Car Rams Two Men in Leeds
HIT AND RUN SHOCKER Man in 80s Critical After Hit-and-Run E-Scooter Crash in Ealing
ON THE RUN Fugitive Rapist Sentenced in Absence After Court No-Show
POLISH NATIONALS Leeds Court Sends Human Traffickers Down for 27 Years
MIGRANT CRISIS Three Arrested After Chaos at Crowborough Training Camp
COLD CASE Police Relaunch Cold Case Probe into Nightclubber Melanie Hall’s Murder, Hope AI Will Snare Killer

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Texas Locked Down for Up to FIVE DAYS as Monster ‘Ice Zone’ Smashes Across America

More From UKNIP

KNIFE ATTACK Man Locked Up for Brutal Knife Attack on Schoolboy
POLICE PROBE Police Hunt Man Over Shocking St Pancras Sexual Assault
Burglars Target Ashford Homes – Police Issue Urgent Warning
LEFT MAIMED Drink Driver Jailed After Shredding Footballer’s Leg in Mercedes Crash
error: Content is protected !!