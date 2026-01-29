Watch Live

SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal

  • Updated: 20:06
  • , 29 January 2026

A serving police constable has been charged with multiple sexual offences involving indecent images of children.

Michael Elmer Arrested in Shocking Probe

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that Michael Elmer, 36, a Bristol-based officer, was arrested in May 2025 by their Internet Child Abuse Team after critical intelligence came to light.

Today (Thursday 29 January), Elmer faced charges including:

  • Three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child
  • One count of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child
  • One count of sharing an intimate image for sexual gratification

He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this afternoon and was released on conditional bail. Elmer is due back at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, 27 February.

Force Launches Professional Conduct Probe

Avon and Somerset’s Professional Standards Department is conducting a separate inquiry into breaches of professional behaviou,r but insists criminal proceedings are the priority.

Deputy Chief Constable Reacts to Serious Allegations

“An investigation was immediately launched after the information surfaced, leading to Elmer’s suspension in May 2025,” said Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly.

“The criminal allegations have been thoroughly examined and the evidence passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised charges.”

“We acknowledge this case will shock the public and distress our force. However, it’s vital to stress that the vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers remain committed to protecting our communities.”

