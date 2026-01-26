A 29-year-old man from Bradford has been locked up for more than two years after police caught him sharing indecent images of children via a private messaging app.

Guiseppe Bottone, of Stone Street, was tracked down thanks to a tip-off from another police force. This led officers to an online group exchanging child abuse material.

Disturbing Cache of Images Found at His Home

Bradford District’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team raided Bottone’s home, arrested him, and seized multiple electronic devices. Investigators uncovered thousands of vile images.

“Bottone is a dangerous online sexual predator,” said Police Constable Scott Tyson. “He possessed more than a thousand images of the most disturbing child abuse material.” “Behind every picture there is a victim of child abuse. As a police officer, this is one of the most horrific cases I’ve dealt with. The images were abhorrent.”

Sentenced to 27 Months, Added to Sex Offenders Register

At Bradford Crown Court on 22 January, Bottone pleaded guilty to multiple offences:

Three counts of making indecent images of children

Two counts of distributing indecent images

One count of possession of extreme pornography

He was sentenced to 27 months in jail. The court also ordered him to sign the sex offenders register for ten years and slapped on a sexual harm prevention order for the same period. A £228 victim surcharge was imposed.

Police Vow to Continue the Fight Against Child Abuse

PC Tyson vowed that Bradford police remain committed to hunting down offenders and protecting victims of child sexual abuse.