A woman who crashed into a footballer on the hard shoulder of the M27 while drunk has been locked up for over two years. Her reckless driving left the player fighting for his life — ultimately costing him a leg.

Footballer Left Maimed After Horror Crash

Anna Malgorzata Bogusiewicz, 45, smashed her Mercedes into former Bournemouth striker Jordan Chiedozie, 31, last February. The impact was so severe that Jordan lost his right leg, suffered open fractures in his left leg, and fractured his pelvis.

At the time of the collision, Jordan was changing a tyre near Ower, Hampshire, after a Southern League match with Bashley FC. Physio Reighan Taylor was with him.

Jordan was rushed to the hospital, spent six weeks in intensive care, and underwent multiple operations.

Drunk Driving and Denial

Police found Bogusiewicz had double the legal alcohol limit – 60 micrograms per 100ml of breath (legal limit is 35). She had also made four video calls on her phone moments before the crash.

Despite the devastation, Bogusiewicz showed no remorse when questioned, even calling herself an “amazing driver.” She has since been banned from driving for three years.

Judge Hands Down Sentence

On Friday at Southampton Crown Court, the dental technician from Wraysbury, Berkshire, was jailed for two years and four months for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Her barrister said Bogusiewicz was “absolutely distraught” and full of remorse, claiming she drove on the hard shoulder due to poor lighting and safety concerns.

Victim’s Heartbreaking Statement

“Before, my life was simple. I played football professionally and part-time, and I worked as a roofer every day. Every thing I loved to do is no longer easy. I would love my life to be normal again. But it won’t be because of one day that changed everything.” – Jordan Chiedozie

Jordan thanked the medical teams for their incredible work. Meanwhile, Reighan Taylor revealed that the trauma from the crash forced her to quit her job and move away.

Police Speak Out

DC Joy Jarvis slammed Bogusiewicz’s “selfish decision” to drive drunk. “This terrible collision, which has changed a man’s life, could have easily been avoided.”