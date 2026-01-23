Watch Live

LEFT MAIMED Drink Driver Jailed After Shredding Footballer’s Leg in Mercedes Crash

  • Updated: 21:31
  • , 23 January 2026

A woman who crashed into a footballer on the hard shoulder of the M27 while drunk has been locked up for over two years. Her reckless driving left the player fighting for his life — ultimately costing him a leg.

Footballer Left Maimed After Horror Crash

Anna Malgorzata Bogusiewicz, 45, smashed her Mercedes into former Bournemouth striker Jordan Chiedozie, 31, last February. The impact was so severe that Jordan lost his right leg, suffered open fractures in his left leg, and fractured his pelvis.

At the time of the collision, Jordan was changing a tyre near Ower, Hampshire, after a Southern League match with Bashley FC. Physio Reighan Taylor was with him.

Jordan was rushed to the hospital, spent six weeks in intensive care, and underwent multiple operations.

Drunk Driving and Denial

Police found Bogusiewicz had double the legal alcohol limit – 60 micrograms per 100ml of breath (legal limit is 35). She had also made four video calls on her phone moments before the crash.

Despite the devastation, Bogusiewicz showed no remorse when questioned, even calling herself an “amazing driver.” She has since been banned from driving for three years.

Judge Hands Down Sentence

On Friday at Southampton Crown Court, the dental technician from Wraysbury, Berkshire, was jailed for two years and four months for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Her barrister said Bogusiewicz was “absolutely distraught” and full of remorse, claiming she drove on the hard shoulder due to poor lighting and safety concerns.

Victim’s Heartbreaking Statement

“Before, my life was simple. I played football professionally and part-time, and I worked as a roofer every day. Every thing I loved to do is no longer easy. I would love my life to be normal again. But it won’t be because of one day that changed everything.” – Jordan Chiedozie

Jordan thanked the medical teams for their incredible work. Meanwhile, Reighan Taylor revealed that the trauma from the crash forced her to quit her job and move away.

 

Police Speak Out

DC Joy Jarvis slammed Bogusiewicz’s “selfish decision” to drive drunk. “This terrible collision, which has changed a man’s life, could have easily been avoided.”

Recommended for you

A policeman walking away from an elderly person's home.
TRAGEDY SMASH Tragedy in Brixham: Woman Killed in Brewery Lane Crash
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 20.20.38
TRAFFIC CHAOS M6 Chaos Clears After Trailer Collision at Junction 10
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 20.13.58
FRESH HOPE ‘Vicious Cycle’ of Makeshift Weapons at Wetherby Youth Jail Exposed
619358203_1306213541534640_5023435676607944310_n-e1769116153624
LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Hastings Shoplifter Slapped with Tough Criminal Behaviour Order

Must READ

Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
HUGE DELAYS EXPECTED Chaos on A23 as Lorry Overturns
LONDON SHOOTING Four Jailed Over East London Shooting That Left Man Paralysed
JAIL LOOMS Just Stop Oil Duo Guilty for M25 Gantry Stunt – Jail Looms
ROBBED OF JUSTIC£ Man Given Hospital Order After Brutally Killing Grandma at Edgware Bus Stop
BEWARE Air Canada Struggles Amid Snowstorm Chaos: Leads World in Flight Cancellations
GROTESQUE CRIMES Man Admits 48 Shocking Sexual Offences Against Ex-Wife
BRUTAL ATTACK Brothers Jailed After Brutal Attack on Grandfather
DRUGS DISPUTE Sheffield Gang Jailed Over Brutal Drug Dispute Murder
BAD SPICE Chaos at HMP Rochester: Multiple Ambulances Rush After Prisoners Fall Ill after taking Spice
Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Over ‘Suspect Package’ in Half-Term Travel Chao
UPGRADING Heathrow Ditches Laptop and Liquid Bin Rules After Security Upgrade

More For You

BATTERY SCARE Shoreham Firefighters Warn: E-Bike Batteries Can Explode
MURDER INVESIGATION 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in Surrey Park
DANGEROUS PREDATOR Drug Dealer Who Trafficked Three Teens Jailed and Slapped with 10-Year Slavery Order
RAISING FUNDS Family of Student Found Dead on Christmas Day Launch Charity Fundraiser

More From UK News in Pictures

FARMER BLOCK Tractor Protest Brings Felixstowe Port to a Halt
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Addresses Nation Following Emergency COBRA Meeting Amid Civil Disorder
TIES REMAIN STRONG UK Slams Trump for Slamming British Troops in Afghanistan
BRUTAL ATTACK Two Teenage Boys Guilty of Shocking Sexual Attacks in Grimsby
POLICE CRACKDOWN Ebbw Vale Man Jailed After Snapchat Posts Blow His Drug Deal Cover
ONE TO WATCH Chilling ITV Documentary Revisits Grisly Murder of Nicholas Billingham
BROUGHT TO JUSTICE Barnsley Rapist Jailed After Victim’s Heroic Report
VIOLENT SPREE Underground thug Adel Kerari locked up for violent London Tube robberies
VIOLENT ATTACK Two Jailed for Brutal Stabbing in Scarborough
KIDNAP HORROR Acid Attack Murder Trial: £120k Drug Debt Claims
POLICE STRIKE Reading Man Jailed for Cocaine Dealings and Criminal Property Crimes
CHARGED Three Men Busted in £50k Cable Heist in Birmingham
DEADLY AMBUSH Young Man Murdered in Bromley After Online Trap
BRUTAL ATTACK Four Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Nightclub Attack in Nottingham
TRACKED BY POLICE Man Accused of Stalking, Assault and Rape Faces Jury in Swansea
SHOP HEIST Knife-Wielding Burglar Nabbed After Shop Heist Attempt
NAZI SALUTE Andrew Tate Denies Antisemitic Claims Amid Controversial Nazi Salute Night Out

More From UKNIP

Two Men Charged Over Keyless Car Theft Conspiracy in West Kent
PUBLIC TIP OFF Knife Seized and Suspect Charged in Gillingham Standoff
PALACE CREAPER Man Jailed After Sneaking Into Kensington Palace Twice Before Christmas
TRICKY SEARCH Drug Dealer Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Dashboard
WATER DANGER Speedboat Driver Who Hit Teen Kayaker Gets First Jail Sentence Under New Safety Law
error: Content is protected !!