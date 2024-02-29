The family of Sarah Everard, who tragically lost her life at the hands of Wayne Couzens, has released a heartfelt statement in response to the findings of The Angiolini Inquiry. The report delves into the circumstances surrounding how Couzens, a police officer, was able to abduct, rape, and murder Sarah.

In their poignant statement, Sarah’s family reflects on the profound impact of her loss, stating, “It is almost three years now since Sarah died. We no longer wait for her call; we no longer expect to see her.” The absence of Sarah’s presence looms large in their lives, casting a shadow over family gatherings and daily routines.

The family expresses their belief that Couzens should never have been entrusted with the responsibilities of a police officer, asserting, “Whilst holding a position of trust, in reality, he was a serious sex offender.” They assert that Sarah’s tragic death occurred because Couzens abused his authority as a law enforcement officer, luring her into his vehicle under pretences.

Urging swift implementation of the recommendations put forth by Lady Elish Angiolini, the family emphasizes their support for measures aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future. They assert, “We cannot get Sarah back, but positive changes give hope for the future and will be of benefit to others.”

Despite the profound grief they continue to endure, Sarah’s family finds solace in the thorough investigation conducted by The Angiolini Inquiry. They express gratitude that Sarah’s life has been valued and her memory honoured through the inquiry’s findings. Reflecting on their journey, they express relief that they did not have to fight for answers, as the inquiry delved deep into the circumstances surrounding Sarah’s death.

As they navigate the pain of their loss, Sarah’s family remains hopeful that the lessons learned from her tragic passing will lead to meaningful change, ensuring that others do not suffer a similar fate. Their unwavering advocacy serves as a testament to their enduring love for Sarah and their commitment to justice.