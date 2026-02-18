A violent predator has been locked up for two decades after terrifying assaults involving rape and threats. Peter Gilbert, 54, of Plymouth, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Wednesday 18 February, following a guilty verdict on three counts of rape.

Shocking Details Emerge from Court

Gilbert was also found guilty of a non-sexual offence and pleaded guilty to breaching a court order and sharing an intimate video to cause distress. The attacks spanned Newquay, Plymouth, and Truro.

In a dramatic moment back in June 2022, Gilbert confessed to police at Charles Cross Station that he had committed a sexual offence. His victim described how she froze during attacks and suffered violent threats, including from weapons.

She told the court how Gilbert boasted about his size advantage and forced her into compliance during an attack at her home. Even more chilling, Gilbert filmed one sexual assault, deliberately hiding himself while showing the victim clearly, then used the footage to intimidate others.

Judge Slams ‘Dangerous Sexual Predator’

Judge Simon Carr condemned Gilbert’s brutal behaviour, revealing the rapper even stubbed out cigarettes on the victim, leaving permanent scars. He branded Gilbert’s filming of the crimes a weapon used to terrify the victim further.

“Peter Gilbert preyed upon his victim with terrifying violence,” Judge Carr said.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage, Urge Reporting

Detective Sergeant Megan Cornish called Gilbert an “extremely dangerous rapist and sexual predator” who showed no remorse. She praised the victim’s bravery throughout, saying it was her courage that secured justice.

“While we do not underestimate the psychological damage caused, we hope she finds some closure,” Cornish said. “If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, please come forward. You will be believed, and we will investigate thoroughly.”

Help for Victims of Sexual Assault

If you or someone you know has suffered rape or sexual assault, don’t suffer in silence. Report crimes by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Support services include:

National Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999

Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC): 0300 303 4626

Stop It Now charity – anonymous help for worries about sexual abuse: www.stopitnow.org.uk

Victim care and guidance are also available through Victim Care Devon & Cornwall. For further support call Victim Support at 0808 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.