Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ROCK RESCUE 10-Year-Old Girl Freed After Three-Hour Dartmoor Rock Rescue Using Fairy Liquid

10-Year-Old Girl Freed After Three-Hour Dartmoor Rock Rescue Using Fairy Liquid

A 10-year-old girl was trapped beneath rocks for over three hours at Dartmoor’s Hound Tor on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a multi-agency rescue effort that used a bottle of Fairy Liquid to free her. Emergency services, including Devon Cave Rescue Organisation, Dartmoor Search and Rescue, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue, South Western Ambulance Service, HART, and Devon Air Ambulance, worked in tough heat conditions to rescue the youngster after she slipped and became wedged in a narrow rock tunnel system.

Trapped Under Rocks

The child was exploring the popular Devon beauty spot when her thigh became stuck beneath one of Hound Tor’s large rock formations. Despite her trapped leg, she remained uninjured and in good spirits. Group leaders on site initially tried to free her before emergency services arrived.

Multi-agency Rescue

Specialist teams carefully assessed the situation, moving the girl slightly with technical equipment, but were unable to free her completely. Devon Cave Rescue Organisation was called in for additional expertise alongside other emergency crews to coordinate the challenging rescue under hot weather.

Unusual Rescue Aid

Rescuers employed an unexpected solution—a bottle of Fairy Liquid was used to lubricate the tight rock gap, easing the girl’s extraction. After painstaking efforts lasting over three hours, the youngster was successfully freed.

Safe And Well

Following her release, the child was checked by ambulance crews and walked off the hill unaided. She was later seen smiling and taking a selfie with members of the rescue teams who helped save her. A spokesperson for Dartmoor Search and Rescue praised the professionalism and teamwork displayed throughout the complicated operation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Cornwall Police Appeal After Lesley Throupe Goes Missing in Looe

FIND HIM Cornwall Police Appeal After Lesley Throupe Goes Missing in Looe

UK News
PC Attacked With Brick in Morecambe Freed Just 16 Days Into Sentence

JUSTICE OUTRAGE PC Attacked With Brick in Morecambe Freed Just 16 Days Into Sentence

UK News
Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

QUAKE ALERT Major earthquake strikes off Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Breaking News, UK News

EARTHQUAKE HORROR Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Caracas Causing Building Collapse

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

SEA RESCUE Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Refuses to Apologise After Heated PMQs Clash Over Labour Leadership

LASHES AND T-SHIRT Kemi Badenoch Refuses to Apologise After Heated PMQs Clash Over Labour Leadership

UK News
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Venezuela Evening

QUAKE SHOCK 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Venezuela Evening

UK News
Man Jailed for Stealing £28k Rolex from Vulnerable Victim Near Liverpool Street

WATCH THEFT Man Jailed for Stealing £28k Rolex from Vulnerable Victim Near Liverpool Street

UK News
Bishop David Oakley Charged with Historic Rape Allegations in Stafford

MAN OF THE CLOTH Bishop David Oakley Charged with Historic Rape Allegations in Stafford

UK News
Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

Tracking Pressure Businesses Urged to Boost Cross-Border IoT Tracking Amid Surge in Global Devices

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Essex Pair Jailed for Supplying £15m Cocaine to Organised Crime

DRUGS BUST Essex Pair Jailed for Supplying £15m Cocaine to Organised Crime

UK News
Essex Pair Jailed for Supplying £15m Cocaine to Organised Crime

Essex Pair Jailed for Supplying £15m Cocaine to Organised Crime

UK News
Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

LIFEBOAT RESCUE Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

UK News
Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

Shoreham RNLI Responds to Three Coastal Emergencies in One Evening

UK News
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

MANSLAUGHTER ATTACK Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

Wolverhampton Manslaughter: Koketso Ximba Jailed 20 Years for 2025 Killing

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

PRISON ATTACK Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

UK News
Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

UK News
Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

POLICE DELAY Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

UK News
Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

UK News
Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

MOTORCYCLE TRAGEDY Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

UK News
Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

POLICE PROBE Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

UK News
Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

UK News
Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

SEA RESCUE Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

UK News
Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

UK News
Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

GUN ATTACK Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

UK News
Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

Man Shot Near Lewisham Rap Video Shoot Police Search

UK News
Watch Live