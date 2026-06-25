Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE PROBE Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 2:06am on Thursday 25 June to Victoria Embankment following reports of a man in his 20s believed to have fallen from a height. Despite paramedics’ efforts, the man died at the scene. Officers are working to identify his next-of-kin and inquiries remain ongoing with a scene in place.

Tragic Overnight Incident

The fatal fall occurred in the early hours, prompting an emergency response from both ambulance and police services. The circumstances around the incident remain unclear.

Police Appeal For Information

Officers urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Victoria Embankment Scene

The area remains cordoned off as officers carry out examinations and forensic work to establish the cause of the fall.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

FIRE ENGINE Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

UK News
Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Man, 26, Found Dead at Nine Ladies Stone Circle During Summer Solstice

UK News
Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

SCHOOL STABBING Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

UK News
Teenager Louis Dies After Ambush Beating Flimed in Narbonne

BRUTAL ATTACK Teenager Louis Dies After Ambush Beating Flimed in Narbonne

UK News

BUS BLAZE Electric Bus Fire Erupts at Westbourne Park Amid UK Heatwave

UK News
British Airways Pilot Jailed Eight Years for Grooming and Raping 12-Year-Old

CHILD PREDATOR British Airways Pilot Jailed Eight Years for Grooming and Raping 12-Year-Old

UK News
Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

SCAM ALERT Sussex Drainage Scam Hits Adur and Worthing Victims Thousands

UK News
Police Appeal After Fraudster Tricks Hove Shop Staff Into Handing Over Cash

FAKE DELIVERY Police Appeal After Fraudster Tricks Hove Shop Staff Into Handing Over Cash

UK News
Workshop Fire in Boughton under Blean Sparks Smoke Alert

FIRE ALERT Workshop Fire in Boughton under Blean Sparks Smoke Alert

UK News
Oxfordshire Council Wins High Court Injunction Over Unauthorised Flagging

FLAG DISPUTE Oxfordshire Council Wins High Court Injunction Over Unauthorised Flagging

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

SEA RESCUE Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Refuses to Apologise After Heated PMQs Clash Over Labour Leadership

LASHES AND T-SHIRT Kemi Badenoch Refuses to Apologise After Heated PMQs Clash Over Labour Leadership

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Refuses to Apologise After Heated PMQs Clash Over Labour Leadership

Kemi Badenoch Refuses to Apologise After Heated PMQs Clash Over Labour Leadership

UK News
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Venezuela Evening

QUAKE SHOCK 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Venezuela Evening

UK News
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Venezuela Evening

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Northern Venezuela Evening

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

FATAL ASSAULT Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

UK News
Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

SWIFT ACTION Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

UK News
Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

Islamuddin Talash Convicted of Rape in Leicester’s Abbey Park

UK News
Stourbridge Man Jailed Eight Years for Teen Robbery and Assault

BRUTAL ATTACK Stourbridge Man Jailed Eight Years for Teen Robbery and Assault

UK News
Stourbridge Man Jailed Eight Years for Teen Robbery and Assault

Stourbridge Man Jailed Eight Years for Teen Robbery and Assault

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

GUN SHOOTING Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

UK News
Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

HAIR OF THE DOG Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

UK News
Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

CCTV STING Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

UK News
Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

UK News
Watch Live