Man in 20s Dies After Falling from Height on Victoria Embankment

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 2:06am on Thursday 25 June to Victoria Embankment following reports of a man in his 20s believed to have fallen from a height. Despite paramedics’ efforts, the man died at the scene. Officers are working to identify his next-of-kin and inquiries remain ongoing with a scene in place.

Tragic Overnight Incident

The fatal fall occurred in the early hours, prompting an emergency response from both ambulance and police services. The circumstances around the incident remain unclear.

Police Appeal For Information

Officers urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Victoria Embankment Scene

The area remains cordoned off as officers carry out examinations and forensic work to establish the cause of the fall.