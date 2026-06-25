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LOST EVERYTHING Eight Homes Destroyed in Basildon Barbecue Fire

Eight Homes Destroyed in Basildon Barbecue Fire

Eight homes were gutted by a rapidly spreading fire sparked by a disposable barbecue in Basildon, Essex, on Sunday 21 June. Essex County Fire & Rescue Service confirmed the blaze began in a garden near Rookyards before engulfing eight adjoining terrace houses, leaving them uninhabitable and eight families homeless.

Rapid Fire Spread

The fire erupted when a tree near a disposable barbecue caught alight, quickly advancing across neighbouring rooftops due to the close-set terraces. Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to contain the flames and prevent further destruction.

Residents Displaced And Devastated

One affected local, Paryss Reynolds, 25, revealed her mother was grilling a burger when the fire ignited. “Within minutes, the roof was completely ablaze,” she said. Families affected are facing uncertainty and loss after being forced to evacuate their homes.

Emergency Response And Safety Warning

Nearby residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut during the fire. Essex Fire & Rescue controlled the blaze by evening and issued urgent warnings about barbecue safety, stressing to keep barbecues well clear of fences, buildings, and vegetation, especially in dry weather.

Support And Recovery Efforts

Support initiatives, including a GoFundMe page coordinated with Basildon Council, have been launched to help displaced families replace belongings and find new housing. Essex Fire & Rescue also dealt with a similar barbecue fire in Burnham-on-Crouch days later, underscoring ongoing safety risks.

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